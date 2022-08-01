Appeal to Governments and Businesses: The United Nations Recognizes the Right to a Clean Environment as a Human Right – Panorama – Society

The United Nations General Assembly has recognized the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment as a human right in its own right. On Thursday in New York, 161 states voted in favor of a similar resolution, with eight abstaining.

The decision does not have a legally binding nature; However, representatives of the international community spoke of a “historic” step and an appeal to governments, international organizations and the economy. More recently, in 2010, the General Assembly recognized the right to water and sanitation as a human right.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the resolution as a “milestone”. It shows that the international community can unite to combat the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.

