Appeal to Governments and Businesses: The United Nations Recognizes the Right to a Clean Environment as a Human Right – Panorama – Society

The United Nations General Assembly has recognized the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment as a human right in its own right. On Thursday in New York, 161 states voted in favor of a similar resolution, with eight abstaining.

The decision does not have a legally binding nature; However, representatives of the international community spoke of a “historic” step and an appeal to governments, international organizations and the economy. More recently, in 2010, the General Assembly recognized the right to water and sanitation as a human right.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the resolution as a “milestone”. It shows that the international community can unite to combat the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.

“The resolution will help reduce environmental injustice, close protection gaps, and empower people, especially those in vulnerable situations such as environmental human rights defenders, children, youth, women and indigenous peoples,” Guterres said.

Commissioner for Human Rights shows interdependence between rights

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in Geneva that simply asserting the right to a healthy environment is not enough. The General Assembly’s decision is very clear: States must implement their international obligations and increase their efforts to do so.

Bachelet said the decision reflects “that all rights are linked to environmental health.” Everyone has the “right to eat, breathe and drink without poisoning their bodies” and the right to live without the risks of ecosystem collapse and climate catastrophe.

Bachelet urged that it is time to hold governments and companies accountable for environmental damage and to recognize and support the rights of the people most affected by environmental degradation. (KNA)