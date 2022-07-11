Anytime Better Call Saul 6 Part Two comes out, the final episodes are streaming on Netflix

The final six episodes of Better Call Saul will be available on Netflix starting Tuesday, July 12 on a weekly basis. It’s the beginning of the end for the series that was born as a Breaking Bad spin-off.

The second part of best call saul 6the Netflix spin-off from Breaking Bad that conclusively concludes The File A great path in the life of Saul Goodman, before the events narrated in the main series. The first episode will be available starting Tuesday, July 12, and is streaming on Netflix. The weekly schedule of six episodes in total will be respected. The end of the series will determine the fate of the heroes: Saul Goodman who played him Bob OdenkirkI played Kim Rexler Ria SeehornI played Lalo Salamanca Tony daltonGus Fring has played before Giancarlo Esposito and Mike Ehrmantraut Jonathan Banks. What time is Better Call Saul 6 Part 2 in air?

What time does Better Call Saul 6 Part 2 appear on Netflix

When will episodes of Better Call Saul 6 be available? Episodes will be released weekly, starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12. Here is the full list of episodes:

Episode 8: July 12 2022

Episode 9: July 19, 2022

Episode 10: July 26, 2022

Episode 11: August 2, 2022

Episode 12: August 9, 2022

Episode 13: August 16, 2022

The return of Walter White, what we will see in the new episodes

Among the most anticipated moments, in addition to clearly knowing the fate of the heroes, there is also the return of Walter White, the character who gave fame Brian Cranston. It is not yet clear how the character will return to the scene, if with a flash forward from the Breaking Bad universe or if it will be included in the same narrative time as Better Call Saul. There is a lot of curiosity on this point.

See also Peaky Blinders 6: Italian Trailer Debuts On Netflix June 10 When is Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, Final Episodes Released on Netflix

The stunt he left us in the last episode of Better Call Saul with him was just amazing. Jimmy/Saul and his wife Kim are victorious in their plan to discredit co-worker Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), but as soon as he arrives at their home drunk to vent their feelings and make them feel guilty about their fraud, Lalo arrives. – He is believed to be killed by Jimmy/Saul – who becomes the protagonist in the most shocking scene of the entire season. It’s going to be fun (and terrifying) for the next six episodes.