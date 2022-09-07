Antonio Navarro shows the first disagreement with the government of Gustavo Petro – political parties – politics

Anthony Navarroone of the president’s oldest allies Gustavo PetroHe disagreed with the idea of ​​the national government buying gas from Venezuela. “I don’t understand why it is better to buy gas from Venezuela than to extract it in Colombia,” he said.

Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene VelezA few days ago, he confirmed that gas can be imported from Venezuela using the existing transmission lines between the two countries.

The head of the portfolio indicated that Colombia still had reserves “between 7 and 8 years” and that at that time the country could draw up a transitional roadmap and if the energy resource was needed, it could be purchased from the neighboring country.

At the time, Luz Stella Murgas, President of Naturgas, indicated that the cost situation could be worse. “Importing gas will increase about five times the cost of the service bill for ColombiansThe guild leader said.

Irene Vélez said Colombia will not sign new contracts for hydrocarbon exploration and production, as President Gustavo Petro promised during the campaign. The official reiterated that in the final scenario in which energy self-sufficiency is lost, gas will be imported from Venezuela.

Faced with this issue, Colombian Ambassador to Venezuela Armando BenedettiThey reiterated the need to buy gas from Venezuela.

The magazine asked, can Colombia buy gas from Venezuela, as suggested by the Minister of Mines? week.

“This is necessary because Colombia will run out of gas in the next seven years. They already have a gas pipeline leaving Maracaibo Bay. Colombia,” Benedetti said.

So, Secretary Irene Velez was right when she said you should buy gas from Venezuela when it’s no longer there?

“You’re wrong, you have to do it now, you have to plan to save, seven years is nothing,” Benedetti concluded.

