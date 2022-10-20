Antitrust in the United States is not satisfied with the way things are

L ‘Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has become increasingly complex Because of antitrust in some countries. In this regard, the United State They expressed disappointment with the way things are being handled in England and abroad.

Long article by Shawn Heather On the official portal of United States Chamber of Commerce. The vice president of the US Chamber of Commerce did not seem to appreciate the English antitrust positions, and therefore wanted to express his disappointment with an article that did not explicitly mention Microsoft or Activision. Rather than mentioning the names of the companies involved in the transaction, the publication focuses on the CMA’s (Competition and Markets Authority) past, mentioning in particular the case. Facebook And the cadaverous. Heather highlights how even in this case, UK antitrust did not investigate the parties involved and made superficial decisions, leading to criticism of Meta’s acquisition of the GIF-related company. In short, the goal of the American Chamber of Commerce is to prevent such mistakes from happening again, and to prevent business for the wrong reasons.

while, CMA wants to know what users think about the Microsoft x Activision deal.