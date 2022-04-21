Another top tennis player detained ahead of Australian Open on visa

‘Shameful’: Djokovic received criticism of the situation in Australia 1:42

(CNN) — The Australian Border Force (ABF) ranked top tennis player Renata Vorakova due to visa issues, while The Novak Djokovic case continues to cause Controversy before the Australian Open.

“We can confirm that the Czech tennis player Renata Vorashova is in the same position DjokovicWith many other tennis players in Melbourne.”

“Our consulate general in Sydney is dealing with the situation and is in contact with the tennis player.”

What do we know about the tennis player? Voracova in Australia

Australian newspaper the age It reported that the previous Wimbledon semi-finalists entered Australia under a medical exemption. This is because he has contracted covid-19 in the past six months.

Furashova, 38, took part in a preparatory course in Melbourne. She lost in the first round of the women’s doubles competition at the Melbourne Summer Championships.

Without naming Voráčová, ABF told CNN on Friday that an investigation into the visa status of the person associated with the tournament had ended.

The association said in a statement: “This individual is being held in immigration custody pending deportation from Australia.”

“All travelers entering Australia must do so in accordance with our strict entry laws and requirements. Regardless of their status or reasons for entering the country,” the association added.

Voráčová has a ‘case determined not to be contagious’

The Czech Foreign Ministry said that according to its information, Voráčová had a non-contagious condition, which it confirmed entitles her to participate in the tournament and subsequently lodged a protest with the Australian authorities asking for an explanation.

However, the ministry confirmed that Voráčová decided to withdraw from the tournament and leave the country, due to the limited training that is now possible.

He added, “Our embassy in Australia is helping her complete the paperwork to leave the country. We will keep in touch with her in case of any complications.”

Neither Australian tennis nor Voráčová’s representatives were immediately available for comment when contacted by CNN.

In addition, another unidentified person voluntarily left Australia after investigations, ABF said.

leaked message

A letter obtained by an Australian newspaper appears to show that the Australian Tennis Club may have mistaken vulnerable players for entering the country for the tournament.

Newspaper Herald Sun On Friday it published what appears to be a letter sent from Tennis Australia, the organizers of the competition, to the players on December 7.

CNN cannot independently verify the authenticity of the letter.

The letter states that a confirmed COVID-19 infection within the past six months, along with an accompanying letter from a physician or public health authority, will be considered valid medical exemption documentation.

Players are urged to submit their applications no later than December 10, according to the document.

The guidance appears to go against advice in a widely reported letter that Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt sent to tournament director Craig Tilly in November. The statement confirmed that the infection with the Covid-19 virus in the past six months did not meet the conditions for entry without quarantine.

Djokovic case

Tennis Australia has not commented publicly since Wednesday, when Tiley defended the medical exemption granted to Djokovic.

Amid global controversy over the issue, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said this week that the tennis player, who has not publicly disclosed his vaccination status, “did not have a valid medical exemption” for the required vaccination, for those entering Australia.

Djokovic has been moved to Melbourne’s Park Hotel, a detention center for refugees and asylum seekers, after his visa to enter Australia was revoked, according to CNN affiliate Seven Network and Nine News.

The hearing of Djokovic’s appeal to have his visa revoked has been postponed until Monday.