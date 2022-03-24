Announcing the new game coming in April

As usual , Netflix It announced the new list of titles coming to the streaming service and those coming next month. However, the novelty is connected with the fact that, at least for the time being, it is not a TV series, It’s a video game.

Obviously, the release will happen on the Netflix Games initiative platform, but specifically advertisements April 2022 Netflix will also include the new video game Archeology Hunters: The Rebels which will soon be in service.

Below, part of the description and a picture of the game:

Shoot and blast through colorful levels as you craft and upgrade dozens of weapons. Defeat the duchy empire and bring peace to a divided planet.

Archeology Hunters: The Rebels It is not the first video game available on the platform. For non-starter Netflix games, all subscribers offer the basic service, Ability to take advantage of different mobile addresses On Apple and Android devices. Of course the games are free, although some obviously have some purchases. Although the library isn’t huge, the streaming service promises to slowly fill it up over time.

Archeology Hunters: The Rebels It is a shooting game with RPG elements, with a very special graphic style. This really feels like a golden age for Netflixgiven that video game ads have arrived recently (Find more information in this news).

If you are a fan of the TV series, we recommend that you look at the news about the fourth season of Stranger Things (also in this case you will find more details in this article).

Unfortunately, the news about the story ends here for today, so we remind you to keep following us so you don’t miss out on more news about exclusive games from the Netflix catalog.