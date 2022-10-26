Announcing the end of the controversial “Stay in Mexico” program | The most important news and analysis in Latin America | Dr..

The Mexican government announced, on Tuesday (10.25.2022), the cancellation of the controversial “Stay in Mexico” program, active since 2019, which kept immigrants at the northern border of Mexico pending a decision on their entry procedures to the United States.

In a statement, the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that this measure, known in the United States as Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), is a unilateral measure implemented during the administration of former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

This program drew criticism from international and national human rights organizations due to the lack of humanitarian conditions in the shelters that dot the northern Mexican border.

According to International Rescue Committee (IRC) figures, the “Stay in Mexico” program has affected more than 75,000 migrants, “violating people’s right to seek asylum”.

Mexican authorities indicated that on June 17, 2022, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) notified the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) of a lack of space in shelters in Tijuana, Baja California, to process more cases under this programme. .

However, it wasn’t until August 8 when the US Department of Homeland Security reported the official conclusion of the program.

The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that this is the result of compliance with a US federal district court order and in accordance with the June 30, 2022 US Supreme Court ruling on the matter.

“The Government of Mexico, through the SRE, is verifying the provision of necessary humanitarian care to migrants participating in the programme, including taking Covid-19 testing and care for positive cases, and will continue to ensure adequate accommodation and protection in the national territory at this stage of completion.”

gs (efe, Millennium, Aristegui News)