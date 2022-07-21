Announcing the August 2022 free games for subscribers – Nerd4.life

Netflix announce what free games For download by ad subscribers August 2022: Netflix Heads Up!, Immortality, Rival Pirates and Twelve Minutes. As you can read, at least two are well known by those who follow the video game world with some interest (we’re talking about Immortality and Twelve Minutes). we read a description From single games:

Netflix Alert!

The Netflix intellectual property version of the popular party game created by Ellen DeGeneres, in which you have to guess a card by following the instructions of others.

immortality

Sam Barlow’s new adventure, in which the player must reconstruct the story of the missing actress by looking at some autographs and following the clues they contain.

Rival pirates

A very light pirate themed adventure game with different activities to do including firing cannonballs, avoiding traps and searching for treasures.

twelve minutes

An interactive thriller in which each session lasts 12 minutes and you have to reconstruct the events by making choices among all the possibilities available. With the voices of James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe.

Netflix did not disclose a file Date of Availability From single games, it only speaks in August 2022. However, we can get it from at least one game, as it has been announced for all other platforms. In fact, Immortality will be released on August 30, 2022, after being delayed for a few weeks. For others we will see.