Announced the purchase of technology capable of rapid identification of criminals in magnetic resonance imaging | National

The project allows immediate identification of those who committed crimes, migrants in an irregular situation and people who died without identification, by comparing records in real time with databases of Civil Registry, PDI and Interpol.

The Metropolitan Provincial GovernorClaudio Origo, together with the crime prevention authorities and the PDI, announced the launch of the Automatic Identification System (ABIS).

ABIS system allows Static biometric data collectionSuch as Fingerprints and face photoswhich can be compared with the PDI database, the civil registry and Interpol, because they use the same technology.

This will improve the investigative work of the police, who will be given a tool with which to identify people who have participated in criminal actor they are in irregular situation.

We participate in the announcement of the new Automated Identification System which will be used to instantly identify those who have committed crimes as well as introduce new capabilities to the police. 27 fixed units, 27 movable and 8 stations

Similarly, the system allows rapid identification of the identity of dead or dead They have no identity.

For this purpose, the provincial government has allocated $4,900,643,000 To implement the project after the approval of the Regional Council.

It should be noted that Governor Orego noted that “there are 4 and a half months to implement the project (…) This project has no goals without deadlines, it has deadlines. The databases that this project will reach are all the databases that the police can access To them today (…) If we have a photo or a fingerprint of someone, we need to know if they have a record.”

In addition, the Undersecretary for Crime Prevention said, “Not only do we see from the government with good eyes and support the metropolitan area, but depending on what is done, it will be replicated in other areas.”

How do identification systems work?

in case if irregular situation in the countryOr, for example, when a person self-reports, the device is able to compare his fingerprints with other national and international databases, allowing to verify the applicant’s compliance with the requirements of the regulation.

The system also identifies Persons who died without documents: Climatic disasters, man-made events, murders and corpses.

Meanwhile, in the area of ​​operations, it achieves identification and affiliation of persons to be provided to courts of justice, both national and international.

And in its forensic area, it allows the identification of latent fingerprints and/or palm prints or parts thereof, found at juvenile sites.