Anna Sorokin out of prison: The fake heiress who inspired the Netflix series won’t be able to use social media

Anna Sorokinbetter known as Anna Delphi, is the inspiration for the popular Netflix mini-series “Anna’s creationHe was released from prison. The 31-year-old, who pretended to be an heiress by defrauding several New York celebrities, had to post a $10,000 bond and provide a residential address to be able to leave prison.

Sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2019 for having a fraud Banks, hotels and acquaintances in the United States with a total amount of $ 200 thousand Sorokin, according to the judge’s decision, will not be able to use social media, despite the presence of more than a million followers on Instagram, which has grown significantly after the release. from the series.

Based on reports diverse quote BloombergThe 31-year-old, who snuck into counting periods in Manhattan by pretending to be a descendant of a wealthy family by living in luxury hotels and traveling on private jets, is required to remain under house arrest 24 hours a day using electronic devices. monitoring. , and thus under the full control of the US immigration authorities but “will continue to struggle against deportation,” his spokesperson explained.

The Netflix series according to Variety earned Sorokin a lot of money he received for the rights to his life story. Thus the 31-year-old was able to pay off the debts and bank fines he received from the state of New York.