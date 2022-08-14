Anna Milan enjoys a new adventure in Australia

“Do you know any place where I can learn English? But real English.” This was a frequently asked question Anna Milan asked her followers during her fun and popular live shows during quarantine, which evolved into her “La vida y tal” podcast with Sebastián Gallego. Now the actress seems to have already known where to pass her pending topic: mastering her English, and that is Head to Australia, More specifically to Sydney, after I enjoyed Vacations with her friend Kaytana Gillen Cuervo.

A woman from Alicante not only learns the language, but also discovers and shares almost all parts of the city. “I already know I’m very heavy, but these things must be shared. You will tell me about beauty”, The actress commented on a video of the sunset on the beaches of North Bondi, Australia. Although this isn’t his favorite neighborhood: “I obviously already have my favorite part of Sydney: Paddington.”

At this time, the actress outdone herself, showing that she managed to leave her comfort zone by daring to part with everything at 48 years old: “It feels weird to go back to class, go on trips, belong to a group you don’t know. at all but suddenly become your travel companions. If there is such a thing as leaving the comfort zone, it is without a doubt. Nothing is known. All you need to know. I’m really excited,” she wrote in one of her posts.

enjoy The success of your podcast and The movie Camera Cafe: The Movie, The actress took a break to continue thinking about training and living this experience which undoubtedly represents a huge contribution to her on a personal level.

