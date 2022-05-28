Anna Elendt improves her German record

sSwimmer Anna Elendt in strong shape three weeks before the start of the pool competitions at the World Championships in Budapest. The 20-year-old from SG Frankfurt improved her record in Germany by 57 hundredths to 30.10s when she won the 50m breaststroke at the Mare Nostrum Tour in Barcelona.

This puts Elendt, who grew up in Dreieich-Götzenhain and studied in the United States, in fifth place in the current world rankings. The seventh 2019 World Cup has also beaten the national record multiple times this spring in the 100 and 200 breaststroke swimming: with her time of 1:05.58 minutes at the Pro Swim Meeting in April in San Antonio, USA, she would have participated in the Olympic Games taking center Fourth in Tokyo last year.

At 2:24.63 minutes, she was the first German to spend less than 2:25 minutes on double the distance. In Spain, Hessian left USA 100m breaststroke gold medalist Lydia Jacobi behind when she hit the first time after 1:06.07 minutes.

Elendt does not want to be under pressure at this year’s two major events, including the World Cup and the European Championships in Rome in August. “I don’t stress myself out and I try to have fun,” said the two-time German champion at the long track, aiming for her highly anticipated debut in Hungary.