Anna Bellis ranks third in Finland

On a cool sunny day, in the Aland Islands (Finland) The thermometer hasn’t risen all week at 14 degrees, Anna Baileys finished third in the mid-Baltic at the Aland 100 Ladies Open. (see results)

For the third day in a row, Spaniards shine more than others In the season on the European Tour, eighth in the race against the Costa del Sol with a victory in Madrid, he played again below par. He fired 71 rounds, one below par, despite the fact that he didn’t take credit in 5 seconds and wasn’t released until the 10th hole. Four birds and three bogeys weren’t enough against the dash of Anne Charlotte Moura, who will make her debut on the Women’s European Tour, after five times in the top 10 this season.

French Women’s Day was inspiring. She drilled seven birds–and three ghost–, four of them on the last five holes, allowing the golfer from the University of San Marcos (Texas) to hit the lead with four holes to go and hold it to the finish. In second place was Swede Lisa Peterson, who co-leads the championship with Anna.

For Belize, it ranked 6th in the Top 10 of the year Her first promotion in her career to a place among the world’s 150 best female golfers, as well as being certified as the second best Spanish female golfer after Carlotta Seganda at present.