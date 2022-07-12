Animals – Australia wants to better protect koalas – Society

SYDNEY (AP) – In Australia, koalas are in danger and are now better protected in large parts of the country.

In the states of New South Wales and Queensland as well as in the Australian Capital Territory of Canberra, the danger status for the funny marsupial has been raised from ‘vulnerable’ (endangered) to ‘vulnerable’ (endangered), as the environment minister. Susan Lee announced on Friday. Ongoing droughts, devastating wildfires, disease and habitat loss have led to a sharp decline in koala numbers over the past 20 years.

The government wants to spend A$50 million (€31 million) over the next four years to protect the animals. “We are taking unprecedented measures to protect koalas and collaborating with scientists, medical researchers, veterinarians, communities, states, local governments and indigenous peoples,” Lee said.

In particular, the massive wildfires from August 2019 to March 2020 hit marsupials hard. According to estimates by the environmental organization WWF, more than 60,000 koalas that are only down-eared have been killed, injured, driven away or otherwise traumatized. Images of animals with pitted fur and burnt paws spread around the world.

scientific studies

The animal protection organization, the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), announced that the level of protection has been raised on the basis of two scientific studies. This would have shown that the koala population in tropical Queensland has declined by at least 50 percent since 2001 and that NSW koalas are critically endangered.

“The decision to raise the level of protection is now urgent,” said Rebecca Kebble, IFAW’s Regional Director for Oceania. She said the Australian government had failed to take early action to protect koalas. It is now imperative to secure key koala habitats, reconnect wildlife corridors and reduce major threats to the animals.

“national symbol”

“It shouldn’t get to the point where Australia is now in danger of losing a national icon,” said Cable. The koala’s situation should be a wake-up call for Australia and the government to speed up its efforts. “Critical habitats must be protected from development and deforestation, and the effects of climate change must be aggressively addressed.”

Koalas – or ‘Phascolarctos cinereus’ – are a downward marsupial settlement that sleeps most of the day perched in trees and feeding exclusively on eucalyptus leaves. This is possible because the digestive system is able to neutralize toxic chemicals in plants. According to the Australian Koala Foundation, there are no more than 100,000 koalas left in the wild, “but probably no more than 43,000 koalas,” the foundation said.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220211-99-75632 / 5