Angelo Moriondo: Google honors the inventor of the espresso machine with an innovative logo | espresso coffee | Nuclear magnetic resonance | EMCC | technology

On the 6th of June this year, The Google I decided to honor an interactive doodle To Angelo Moriondo, the Italian inventor and entrepreneur, who was the creator of one of the most widely used artworks to date: the first espresso coffee machine.

A day like today, but in 1851, born in Turin, Italy, this man, under the bosom of a family of businessmen, did not stop developing new ideas or projects.

His grandfather founded a liquor company that passed into the hands of his son (Angelo’s father), who later built the famous chocolate company “Moriondo y Gariglio” with his brother and cousin.

as detailed The GoogleAnd the Moriondo He decided to continue his family’s business legacy and bought two coffee establishments: the Grand-Hotel Ligure in downtown Piazza Carlo Felice and the American Bar in the Galleria Nazionale in Via Roma.

Despite the popularity of coffee in Italy, the time spent waiting for the cup to be prepared ends up making customers uncomfortable; So he thought brewing several cups of coffee at once would allow him to serve everyone at a faster pace, giving him an edge over his competitors.

Moriondo He hired a mechanic to build his invention, and in 1884 he presented his espresso machine at the public exhibition in Turin, where he won a bronze medal.

The machine consists of a large boiler that pushes hot water through a layer of ground coffee, with a second boiler that produces steam that will brighten the layer of coffee and complete the preparation. Obtained a patent titled “A new steam machine for the economical and instant preparation of coffee drinks, method” A. Moriondo”.

thus, On June 6, Google celebrates the 171st birthday of this inventor, And coffee lovers remember it together.