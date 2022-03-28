Andy Warhol’s Memoirs, a new Netflix documentary series about the artist’s life

“No matter how you shoot this documentary, you will get 10 testimonials from 10 different people, all contradictory,” says Christopher McCus, photographer and close collaborator with Warhol. With this premise, the series begins from a certain point of view, the point of view of the artist himself.

to do this, The film director Andrew Rossi (First Page: A Year Inside The New York Times, 2011) to redouble its efforts to create this docu-series in 6 episodes airing on Netflix has worked on it for ten years. Inspired by Andy Warhol’s personal memoir published in 1989Rossi paints the figure of a sensitive man, far from the image of a neutral observer he was conveying. In the grip of his art and his emotions, and using artificial intelligence, the director reproduces his voice telling the most captivating diary passages, giving us an unpublished story about the artist’s life.

Warhol with co-stars Candy Darling and Ultra Violet in 1971. © Bateman

“I look shy and I’m shy”, Warhol said softly in the middle of the interview. Several characters are shown on screen, and soon erased from those he really cared about, revealing his hidden relationships and friendships. The series develops according to his loved ones and his passion, trying to break the prejudices about his cold and asexual personality.