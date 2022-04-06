Andy Murray struggles through the Australian Open

Three years after the supposed end of his career at the same venue, Andy Murray struggled through five sets at the Australian Open. Drama again. But that’s not the only thing that makes it incomparable.

MSometimes it can really be a spoiler. Andy Murray wins on the same tennis court where he appeared three years ago on the supposed last leg of his career – for the last rites, Melbourne daily “The Age” wrote in memory of the emotional event of those days – and everyone thinks, he must be overshadowed by this constellation Midway. But what does the man say after this victory in five sentences after a march through valleys and rocky crevices?

He would have liked to admit there were a lot of feelings out there, but that wasn’t the case. “After landing in Australia, I trained a few times on this pitch and it felt like I was in any training session. I love playing here, it’s always a great atmosphere, but I didn’t think much about what happened three years ago. You’d probably prefer to hear something else from me, but that’s the truth “.