Android | What does “sharing with nearby devices” mean on your cell phone | What’s nearby Share | Applications | Smart phones | Mobile phones | Android | nda | nnni | sports game

The Android mobile phones They have a lot of details. The most noticeable is the design, the cameras, and even the battery. But now smartphones allow you to expand RAM and even improve its performance in video games.

But there are hidden details equipment . One of them is “neaby share”. Do you really know what this button is? If you haven’t tried it before, or don’t know why it’s there, today we’ll tell you what you can do with it. Follow all these steps that we give you.

WHAT IS THE NEARBY SHARE BUTTON ON YOUR ANDROID CELL

The Nearby Share or Nearby Share button is an option that lets you transfer files instantly.

Best of all, you don’t have to put the mobile next to the other or anything like that.

To be able to activate it, simply lower the taskbar of your Android phone.

Tap the Share with Neighbors button or the Share with Neighbors button.

At that time, you will be asked if you want your cell phone to be visible to everyone, only your contacts or no one.

This way you can activate Sharing with Nearby Devices on your Android phone.

This option should also be turned on for your friend or the person you share the document with.

When both are connected, choose the file you want to transfer: it can be a photo, video, GIF, etc.

Remember that the transfer process will take time depending on the weight of the document.

When finished, your friend will be able to see the file in the download or download folder.

And that’s it, it’s a fairly easy and simple way to avoid having to upload your files to the cloud for someone else to download.

How to prevent WIFI from accessing your geolocation

First, enter “Settings” or “Settings” of your mobile phone Android .

. Now, click on the “Location” section.

The next step is to click on the option called “Location Services”.

Here, click on the “Google Location Accuracy” section.

Finally, turn off the “Improve location accuracy” switch.

