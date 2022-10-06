Android: What are the best apps for entrepreneurs | Oppo | Hack | tricks | Mexico | Spain | MX | sports game

Technology is key to addressing all aspects of any project. From controlling production processes to managing pending deliveries, business people can do all this and much more with a simple phone. Android. Now, not all the apps work the same and for that you need a recommendation from an expert.

Specialists in Oppoa company specializing in the manufacture of smart devices, advises these five applications Android That will serve you well to boost your entrepreneurship:

ANDROID | Applications that will help entrepreneurs

thirty

This allows small businesses and entrepreneurs to digitize, monitor and grow their business financing. It achieves this by automating the movement of sales, expenses, and interest to the organization and recording and classifying inventory. In addition, it sends reminders about payments, financial statements, and more.

Trello

One of the applications most used by entrepreneurs: a digital option that ensures productivity in projects regardless of whether you work from an office or remotely, or if you have a team of 5 or 100 people. You can create lists, tables, panels, columns, and control team tasks, among others.

Canvas

The easiest solution if you want a unique graphic design and don’t know how to use Illustrator or Photoshop. This is a very simple tool that will help the entrepreneur to improve the quality of content on networks, edit videos and photos, create a doodle, collages, cards, stickers and others.

Google Analytics

A tool offered by Google for Android, which provides customized reports on the user’s social networks and online store. This can find out what attracts the audience’s attention the most, how much time they spend on everything, and what generated the most interaction, among other things, thus creating new business opportunities.

any verb

This is the task management app that will ensure that the entrepreneur organizes and keeps track of today’s commitments. Keep track of every task, sync agendas. It can be connected to Google Calendar for further syncing.

