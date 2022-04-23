Android | Trick your mobile phone to sound a strong alarm when you clap your hands | clap to find | Applications | Smart phones | OS | Google Play | Mobile phones | Applications | clap | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game

Most people probably use their mobile phone for many hours and even carry it everywhere seven days a week, however, there are times when you get bored of browsing on your mobile phone and decide to do other activities, you will find it here when one of the most common problems occur, you You do not know where you left your smartphone and unfortunately you have activated the silent mode, it means that you will not be able to find it with a call. Then we will teach you a simple trick to locate your device Android applause.

Basically, you will be able to configure your own equipment Android, regardless of its brand or model, so that the strobe alarm will be activated automatically after some simple claps, this way you can locate it if you lost it at home, office, university, etc. It is important to clarify that in order to perform this trick, it will be necessary to download a third-party application, which is compatible with Android 4.1.0 Jelly Bean version or later.

So you can add an alarm on your mobile that will be activated with applause

First, go to the Google Play Store, the app store for Android .

. Here you will type the following in the search bar: “Clap to find”.

Click on the first option that appears and download it. If you can’t find it, click the following Link .

. Open the app and activate the button in the middle, red means off and green means on.

The next thing is to click on the “Clap Detection Sensitivity” option.

Configure it with 30% or 40% sensitivity because with any noise the app can recognize it as applause.

The lower the sensitivity, the louder your voice will be.

Finally, in the Alert Settings section, configure the alarm volume, vibration, how long you want it to sound, and whether you want to activate the flash.

