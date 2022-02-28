Android | The trick to record any audio with your mobile phone with the screen off and while you sleep | Smartphones | Mobile phones | wander | Applications | Applications | nda | nnni | data

Operating system mobile devices Android It is full of hidden functions that facilitate the daily experience with the device, but also allows the user to download an infinite number of applications that will help him in various tasks. Have you ever thought that your cell phone will not only work to send messages on WhatsApp, take the best pictures, but also record any sound around you even if the screen is completely off? That is why there is a great trick that we will explain in detail here.

In Google-linked smartphones, various tasks can be performed, such as charging it without having to use an outlet, boosting the signal in a matter of seconds, enabling the best gestures or creating a shortcut to open the camera and not missing that special photo. All this can be done in the simplest way, as is the main topic of this note.

How to record a sound while the screen is off

as much as your team Android It seems to have run out of battery or turned off, it can record sounds around you, such as a conversation, a snore if you fall asleep, an early morning paranormal event or whatever you want thanks to an app available on Google Play Storage that records a sound every time you hear something How do you use it? I notice.

The first thing will be to download the app Dream Talk Recorder . You should search for it in the default store of Android devices or by clicking on it Link to go straight.

. You should search for it in the default store of Android devices or by clicking on it to go straight. Although this app can record if you snore at night or talk in your sleep, it will also do so with any voice.

To activate the app before bed, simply enter it. Once inside, click on the big square logo where a kind of swing appears next to the microphone.

Turn off your Android phone screen.

Do you talk, mumble, snort or laugh in your dreams? With Dream Talk Recorder you will find out. (Photo: Google Play Store)

The next morning, enter the app and check your recordings in the History section where you can detect if you snore or have paranormal sound in your room.

If you find any of your recordings interesting, from the app you can upload them to Dropbox (shown below) or share them on Facebook, Twitter or other services (option in the lower right corner).

From the Google Play Store, they state that “Dream Talk Recorder” “A smart voice recorder used by over 5 million people to record their late-night conversations and snoring! Automatically filters silences and recordings in high quality (also available on iOS). Are you talking or snoring in your sleep? Find out tonight!”. Do you dare to try it from your Android smartphone?

How to block spam calls on your Android phone

Download the app google phone.

If your device has an Android operating system, it may arrive by default, otherwise you will have to download it.

Open the app and tap on the three vertical dots icon present in the upper right corner.

Click here on “Settings” and then on “Caller ID & Spam”.

There you have to enable the three options: “Show caller ID and spam”, “Filter spam calls” and “Verified calls”.

This way when someone contacts you, you will be able to know the contact and you will also see a warning if it is spam or not.

What is the purpose of the small hole on the top of your Android phone?

some stations Android It also has another hole at the top and is very similar to the one below. What is that? You are definitely wondering.

It also has another hole at the top and is very similar to the one below. What is that? You are definitely wondering. Well, it is also another microphone and the peculiarity of this second slot is that it is responsible for reducing or canceling noise from outside or from your environment.

In this way, your calls will be more clear and you will not hear, for example, what is happening in construction, traffic, etc.

What is the small hole on the top of the Android phone

