Android | Steps to mirror any app on your Xiaomi phone | Applications | Smart phones | technology | trick | wander | Mobile phones | OS | Accounts | WhatsApp | messenger | Games | nda | nnni | data

When one of your friends or family asks to borrow your mobile phone to enter Facebook, Instagram, TikTok etc., it turns out to be a problem because they have to sign out of your account to be able to open their account, like they don’t currently know what to do. They usually use the web versions of the apps. If your device is a brand xiaomi And with the MIUI 12 or higher user interface, you can copy any app you’ve downloaded, something we’ll show you below from Mag.

What are duplicate applications? As we said before, the web versions of the most popular platforms are very slow and don’t give you the same convenience as the mobile app, so, Android I decided to add the tool called “Dual Apps”, which not only Xiaomi devices have, but also other brands such as Samsung, Motorola, Huawei, etc., however, the process is completely different.

In short, dual apps allow you to open another account in the same mobile application without having to sign out of your main account. For example, let’s say you have two WhatsApp accounts, it is impossible to log out here, so Android It can duplicate the original app so you can register an additional account with another phone number, this way you will be managing both on the same phone.

HOW TO DOUBLE ANDROID APPS ON YOUR XIAOMI SMARTPHONE

First, enter “Settings” or “Settings” of your mobile phone Android You’ll find it accompanied by a cogwheel or gear icon.

You’ll find it accompanied by a cogwheel or gear icon. Scroll down and tap on the “Applications” section.

The next step is to tap on the “Dual apps” option.

You will see a screen that says “ Each account deserves its own app Click on the blue Create button.

Click on the blue Create button. above , Android He will recommend some applications that you should repeat, such as: Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp or Instagram.

He will recommend some applications that you should repeat, such as: Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp or Instagram. You will also get all the applications installed on your device, to repeat them just turn on the keys and click on “Activate”.

Automatically, the smartphone will have created a mirror of this application.

Finally, go to the start of your mobile and you will see two identical apps, but the duplicate has a small orange icon. Open it and sign in with a different account than yours.

Tutorial to activate battery saver app on Android

Accessing the device’s Settings Android Click on the “Battery and Performance” option.

Click on the “Battery and Performance” option. Tap on the “Battery” tab at the top of the screen, you will find it next to the “Battery Saver” heading.

Then go to “App Battery Saver” and find the apps you want to set

Finally, select any app to display a menu where you can put Battery Saver.

Note that you will see the option with the word “recommended” in parentheses. Also, the steps may be slightly different, as may the names, depending on the device manufacturer.