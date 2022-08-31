Android | So you can turn off WiFi completely for the cell phone so that it does not have your geographical location | OS | technology | Location | GPS | nda | nnni | sports game

Before we begin, we will answer the following question: What is geolocation? Android? It is a locator mechanism that will allow you to find your mobile device anywhere on the planet, and in simple words you will get the geographical coordinates (latitude and longitude) of your smartphone thanks to the WiFi connection. On this occasion we will teach you from Depor a simple configuration so that you can turn off your cell phone’s WiFi completely, in this way Google will not be able to access your geographical location.
All mobile devices have a button. WIFI In the notification menu, if you activate it, you will be able to connect to a specific network, but if you deactivate it, it will not be completely turned off, the phone will continue to detect networks to know your geographic location, it is basically a GPS support system Which will fix your site with the least possible margin of error, according to the tech portal Xataka Android.
This is the excuse The Google So that your location is always known, however, in case you want to enhance the security and privacy of your phone, you should disable optimizing location accuracy, which is a setting so that WiFi is not used for this.
How to prevent WIFI from accessing your geolocation
- First, enter “Settings” or “Settings” of your mobile phone Android.
- Now, click on the “Location” section.
- The next step is to click on the option called “Location Services”.
- Here, click on the “Google Location Accuracy” section.
- Finally, turn off the “Improve location accuracy” switch.
How to avoid scams on your Android CELL
- Always update your smartphone: Many security breaches occur due to lack of operating system updates. By not doing this, your smartphone will not be protected from virus and malware intrusion.
- Do not open suspicious messages or links: Do not accept or open SMS links for jobs, withdrawals, movement of your bank accounts or any similar content, always check the recipient. Cybercriminals often go to pages that look like the official pages of banks or mobile operators to steal information.
- Download apps from official stores: You should use apps from official stores like Google Play to avoid malicious downloads that usually access information stored on your cell phone.
- Beware of ads: Some ads often open in pop-ups or as a full-screen message. In these cases, it is best to avoid clicking on ads that ask you to download apps from suspicious web pages or redirecting you to sites, where they ask you to fill in your details.
- Use unlocking methods: The primary recommendation is prevention, and this includes taking measures such as setting the screen unlock method using a fingerprint, facial recognition, pattern or pin. Thus, if you lose your cell phone, they will not be able to access your personal information.
