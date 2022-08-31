Android | So you can turn off WiFi completely for the cell phone so that it does not have your geographical location | OS | technology | Location | GPS | nda | nnni | sports game

Before we begin, we will answer the following question: What is geolocation? Android? It is a locator mechanism that will allow you to find your mobile device anywhere on the planet, and in simple words you will get the geographical coordinates (latitude and longitude) of your smartphone thanks to the WiFi connection. On this occasion we will teach you from Depor a simple configuration so that you can turn off your cell phone’s WiFi completely, in this way Google will not be able to access your geographical location.

All mobile devices have a button. WIFI In the notification menu, if you activate it, you will be able to connect to a specific network, but if you deactivate it, it will not be completely turned off, the phone will continue to detect networks to know your geographic location, it is basically a GPS support system Which will fix your site with the least possible margin of error, according to the tech portal Xataka Android.

This is the excuse The Google So that your location is always known, however, in case you want to enhance the security and privacy of your phone, you should disable optimizing location accuracy, which is a setting so that WiFi is not used for this.

How to prevent WIFI from accessing your geolocation

First, enter “Settings” or “Settings” of your mobile phone Android .

. Now, click on the “Location” section.

The next step is to click on the option called “Location Services”.

Here, click on the “Google Location Accuracy” section.

Finally, turn off the “Improve location accuracy” switch.

