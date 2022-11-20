Android | So you can see how much mobile data you have spent on your cell phone | Internet | technology | operating system | jobs | megabyte | GB | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

It is likely that you contracted a plan mobile data With the company that provides you with telephone services, or if you are a prepaid user, which must be recharged after every certain time, you should know that the megabytes and gigabytes that they give you are not unlimited, it means that at some point they will expire if you do not manage them correctly. Would you like to know how many megabytes or gigabytes you have consumed and how much you have left? It’s something we’ll explain below from Depor so you don’t run out of internet. Take note.

We will also show you a configuration that will help you set a limit on mobile data consumption, as well as your smartphone with the operating system android It will be able to notify you when you are about to reach the set cap of megabytes or gigabytes.

How do you know how much mobile data you’ve consumed?

It is important to clarify that depending on the model or brand of your computer, the name of the settings may differ slightly, so we recommend that you search for one with a similar name or use the settings search engine anyway.

Enter your cell phone’s “settings”.

Now, tap on the section that says “Contacts” (if you can’t find it in the interface, use the search engine).

A new window will open and you will have to tap on the Data Usage > Mobile Data Usage option.

On the top right, you’ll see how much mobile data you’ve used over the course of the month, and it even says the date.

In addition, it will show you a list of apps that have consumed the most megabytes or gigabytes.

How much mobile data do you have left?

Access “Settings”.

Then click on “Connections”.

Finally, tap Data Usage and the amount of mobile data available will appear at the top.

Steps to set data consumption limit on Android

With this tool, the cell phone will notify us as soon as a certain amount of mobile data that we requested has been consumed, either in megabytes or gigabytes.

Enter “settings” and in the search engine type “data usage”.

Now, tap on Alert or Data Usage Notice.

With this function, you can configure your cell phone to notify you when you reach the set limit, and similarly, mobile data will be automatically deactivated to save it.

What happens if I charge my cell phone with a higher power charger?

Phones with 4000 to 6000 mAh batteries must be charged at 30 watts or at the speed included in the original charger, according to the manufacturers, however, the charging method has not changed and after several years it is still the same, it is true that now new technologies have been added to prevent Mobile phones or chargers get hot when left connected.

Suppose your mobile has a maximum power input of 30W and you only have a 10W charger, what will happen? The device will charge normally, but it will take longer to reach 100% due to its power, so What would happen if the charger had a higher power? If it is 60W or 100W, it will adapt to what the device requires of it and will charge at 30W.