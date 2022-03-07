Android | So you can mirror your mobile screen to TV without cables or apps | Smart View | TV | Applications | Smartphones | technology | trick | wander | Applications | Applications | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game

From time to time you want to share with your friends or family some pictures, videos or teach a tutorial from your mobile device, this without having everyone behind you to watch the actions you are doing, so, this time we will teach you you can view your phone screen Android On the smart TV in your home, office, room, etc.

It is important to clarify that this trick only works on some mobile phones with the operating system Androidwith greater security in the mid- or high-range, since these have a “Smart View” widget, it is also essential that your TV has Wi-Fi connectivity and has a function that allows you to link with your phone.

HOW TO DISPLAY YOUR ANDROID CELL SCREEN ON TV

First, make sure that your smart TV is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your smartphone Android .

. Now, turn on your TV and go to the “Inputs” section to activate the “Anyview Cast” option, the name may differ depending on the type of device.

The next step is to pull down the menu or mobile notification bar and activate the Smart View function.

Wait a few seconds until a box appears with all the available devices nearby, find the device you want to connect to and tap on it.

Ready, that’s it, you will have successfully projected your cell phone screen on TV without having to connect any kind of cable. If you want to get out of this mode, just disable the “Smart View” function.

As you can see, the phone screen does not take up the entire space of the TV, because on the sides it will be black, if you do not want this to happen, just activate the “auto-rotate” for Android And put your cell phone horizontally.

What does “near” mean on my Android phone

Sure enough when I pulled down the notification bar I saw a “Nearby” icon.

This is represented as a knotted arc. Why this? Like Bluetooth, it has been created to share all the photos and videos you want within seconds.

This is superior in speed compared to the extinct infrared.

If you want to activate it, just link your cell phone to the other mobile phone in order to share information.

Best of all, you don’t need mobile data or connection to the same Wi-Fi network to use it.

Nearby is fast and stable while transferring photos or videos from one cell phone to another.

How to connect to WIFI without knowing the password

The first thing you should do is enter the settings of your cell phone Android.

There you will have to enter Wifi.

If your cell phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network and you need your friend to access it without a password, just tap on the network name.

At that moment, you will see a tab that says Wifi QR Code.

Now you have to enter Settings, Wifi, and in the upper corner tap on the small square.

Scan the QR code, and that’s it, you can now get access to Wi-Fi without having to ask your friends for the password.

Recommended video

