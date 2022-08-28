Android | Learn the best gestures to take a screenshot from your cell phone | Applications | Smart phones | Xiaomi | Mobile phones | screenshot | nda | nnni | sports game

If you have a brand mobile device xiaomi And you still take screenshots in the traditional way, and simultaneously press the volume down and power buttons, you are not taking full advantage of the functionality of your smartphone, because of the MIUI 12 or higher user interface, there are other simpler ways to take a screenshot as with gestures, Do you want to know what they are? We’ll explain it from Depor below.
What are gestures? Basically they are a type of navigation that is included in most mobile phones Androidwhich will allow you to simplify the operation of a certain function, for example: if you want to lock your cell phone, you do not need to press the power button, just double-click on the device screen and it will turn off automatically.
There are also gestures that will help you take a screenshot in a matter of seconds, and best of all, they are configured by default and you won’t have to waste time activating them from the Xiaomi settings. Take note.
Best ways to take a screenshot
- Swipe down with three fingers: This gesture is the simplest, it is used to take a screenshot without having to press buttons.
- Animated screenshot: When you take a screenshot, its thumbnail will appear above or below, here you will see the “scroll” option, a tool used to take long screenshots, such as WhatsApp chats or a web page, this way you will not fill the gallery with many photos.
- Tap the screen with three fingers: When you do this, two geometric shapes will be enabled at the top right: a square, a circle and an odd object: the first and second for you to select a part of the screen with this shape; With the third in the same way but in the way you want.
How to avoid scams on your Android CELL
- Always update your smartphone: Many security breaches occur due to lack of operating system updates. By not doing this, your smartphone will not be protected from virus and malware intrusion.
- Do not open suspicious messages or links: Do not accept or open SMS links for jobs, withdrawals, movement of your bank accounts or any similar content, always check the recipient. Cybercriminals often go to pages that look like the official pages of banks or mobile operators to steal information.
- Download apps from official stores: You should use apps from official stores like Google Play to avoid malicious downloads that usually access information stored on your cell phone.
- Beware of ads: Some ads often open in pop-ups or as a full-screen message. In these cases, it is best to avoid clicking on ads that ask you to download apps from suspicious web pages or redirecting you to sites, where they ask you to fill in your details.
- Use unlocking methods: The primary recommendation is prevention, and this includes taking measures such as setting the screen unlock method using a fingerprint, facial recognition, pattern or pin. Thus, if you lose your cell phone, they will not be able to access your personal information.
