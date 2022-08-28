Android | Learn the best gestures to take a screenshot from your cell phone | Applications | Smart phones | Xiaomi | Mobile phones | screenshot | nda | nnni | sports game

If you have a brand mobile device xiaomi And you still take screenshots in the traditional way, and simultaneously press the volume down and power buttons, you are not taking full advantage of the functionality of your smartphone, because of the MIUI 12 or higher user interface, there are other simpler ways to take a screenshot as with gestures, Do you want to know what they are? We’ll explain it from Depor below.

What are gestures? Basically they are a type of navigation that is included in most mobile phones Androidwhich will allow you to simplify the operation of a certain function, for example: if you want to lock your cell phone, you do not need to press the power button, just double-click on the device screen and it will turn off automatically.

There are also gestures that will help you take a screenshot in a matter of seconds, and best of all, they are configured by default and you won’t have to waste time activating them from the Xiaomi settings. Take note.

Best ways to take a screenshot

Swipe down with three fingers : This gesture is the simplest, it is used to take a screenshot without having to press buttons.

: This gesture is the simplest, it is used to take a screenshot without having to press buttons. Animated screenshot : When you take a screenshot, its thumbnail will appear above or below, here you will see the “scroll” option, a tool used to take long screenshots, such as WhatsApp chats or a web page, this way you will not fill the gallery with many photos.

: When you take a screenshot, its thumbnail will appear above or below, here you will see the “scroll” option, a tool used to take long screenshots, such as WhatsApp chats or a web page, this way you will not fill the gallery with many photos. Tap the screen with three fingers: When you do this, two geometric shapes will be enabled at the top right: a square, a circle and an odd object: the first and second for you to select a part of the screen with this shape; With the third in the same way but in the way you want.

