Android | How to send free SMS text messages using your smartphone | Google Messages | Applications | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

Believe it or not, there are a lot of people today who prefer to chat the old-fashioned way, and send each other SMS text messagesHowever, the negative point of this type of connection is that you previously had to contract with the phone company that provided you with services, or recharge your phone to get a (prepaid) credit. This time, we will teach you from Depor a trick that will allow you to send SMS messages absolutely for free.

Usually, in Peru it costs 10 cents to send each message, which is 0.026 cents in a dollar, however, the app is called google messages It gives you the option to send one free text message or multiple messages; This tool can get you out of trouble in different situations, for example: if you do not use instant messaging platforms; Or when the main apps like WhatsApp, Messenger or Telegram are down.

SO YOU CAN SEND FREE TEXT MESSAGES ON ANDROID

First, update or download the app google messages You can get it quickly from the Google Play Store or by clicking over here .

Now, open the app and give it all the necessary permissions so that it can work without problems.

The next step is to tap on the three vertical dots icon located in the upper right corner.

Several options will be displayed, tap the option that says “Pair device” > “Scan QR code”.

As you can see, your cell phone camera has been activated.

Access this from a mobile device, tablet, computer or other laptop Link .

. Scan the QR code with your cell phone.

Finally, send the messages you want to your friends, they will receive them without problems and everything will be free. It is similar to the web version of WhatsApp, but in the format google messages.

