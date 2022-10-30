Android | How to Format Micro SD Memory from Your Phone | OS | technology | Features | memory | external storage | nda | nnni | sports game

Mobile phone manufacturers have begun to design devices that do not have the ability to add a memory card, and the fact is that most smartphones have an operating system Android From mid and high range, they allow you to expand external storage to 64GB, 128GB, 512GB, etc. However, what should you do if the Micro SD card fails? It’s simple, and it’s a good idea to format it, something Depor will teach you below. Take note.

It is not necessary to remove the memory from your cell phone, put it in an adapter and format it from a computer or laptop, this method is in the past, it will do everything from your own device Android And without the need to install additional software or root the computer.

It is important to clarify that after formatting Micro SD, you will lose all multimedia files, such as: photos, videos, Word documents, Excel, PDF, etc., and even applications that you have stored in this external space.

How do you format a Micro SD card

First, enter the “Settings” of the Android cell phone, you can locate it with a cogwheel or gear icon.

Now, go to the “Storage” or “Battery and device care” section, the name may vary based on the brand and model of your device

Click here on the option called “Storage”.

The usage percentage and the “Internal Storage” details will appear, move it to the right and you will now be in the “Memory Card”.

Click on the three vertical dots icon in the top right.

Two options will be displayed, choose “Format”. Wait for the process to finish and turn off your smartphone.

Finally, remove the Micro SD, put it back and turn on the device (recommended).

what’s up If I charge my cell phone with a higher power charger

Phones with batteries from 4000 to 6000 mAh at 30W or at the speed included in the original charger, according to the manufacturers, however, the charging method has not changed and after several years it is still the same, it is true that now technologies have been added New to prevent cell phones or chargers from overheating when left plugged in.

Suppose your mobile phone has a maximum power input of 30W and you only have a 10W charger, what will happen? The device will charge normally, but it will take longer to reach 100% because of its power, then What would happen if the charger had more power? If it is 60W or 100W, it will adapt to what the device demands and will charge at 30W.

Finally, If the charger is more powerful, it will reduce its ability to deliver what it requires to the phone Highlight Technology Gate Xataka Android. One thing you should keep in mind is that some medium or high-end mobile phones have a fast charging function, which means that here they will adapt to the power of the charger, that’s why some devices charge 100% in 20 or 30 minutes, if you use the above tool Frequently, the charging cycles will deplete faster and therefore their life span.

How to act if you find a cell phone

First, do not turn off phone It is a fact that the owner will try to call your number to check if it is still on.

It is a fact that the owner will try to call your number to check if it is still on. In the event that a meeting point is coordinated for a return, the ideal would be to go with the police authority, this way you will have security if it is a stranger.

Before handing him over, be sure to open him up and tell you his phone number to verify that it really belongs to him.

If you find it in a shopping center or educational institution (trustworthy), then the best thing is to report the “Lost and Found” area to the mobile phone, and they will take care of everything else.

Now, if after several hours no one has called and you find the thing on the street, go to the nearest police station in your area to have it delivered.

Remember to give the exact specifications of the discovery, such as: date, time, exact address, etc. The authorities will work until they reach the hands of their true owner.

If you want more information about sportsWe recommend that you follow our most active social networks that we offer below.