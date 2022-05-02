Android: How to change the size of icons on your smartphone | google | Play Store | technology | lessons | tricks | nda | nnni | | data

Operating System Android It allows users to customize different items of their smartphone. Fonts and themes to change the visual aspect of the screen, lock screen animations, and icon appearance.

However, one of the things that cannot be changed is the size of an icon or folder individually, but with the access of the Nothing OS launcher, the dimensions of these items can be increased and will change the visual appearance of your computer.

the gate andro4all, has created an instruction manual that explains how to make changes to our devices using Android. Keep in mind that if you have a Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22, Google Pixel 5, and Pixel 6, you will be able to install the aforementioned launcher.

Tutorial to Resize Your Android Device Icons

Go to Google Play Store and download Nothing OS launcher. You can also do this in this link

If you have a Pixel 5 or 6, you can download the launcher. Image: Google Play Store

Once the launcher is installed, find the icon or folder you want to resize

Touch and hold the item for a few seconds until a bar appears over the icon or folder

Now press the button on the left, which has two arrows in opposite directions

You just have to press and hold on the icon you want to modify to increase its size. Photo: How To Men . YouTube channel

Done, item size will increase automatically

At the moment, we can only choose between normal size and increased size. The user cannot choose how much to increase the icon, since the dimensions are already preset.

