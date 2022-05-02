Android: How to change the size of icons on your smartphone | google | Play Store | technology | lessons | tricks | nda | nnni | | data

Operating System Android It allows users to customize different items of their smartphone. Fonts and themes to change the visual aspect of the screen, lock screen animations, and icon appearance.
However, one of the things that cannot be changed is the size of an icon or folder individually, but with the access of the Nothing OS launcher, the dimensions of these items can be increased and will change the visual appearance of your computer.
the gate andro4all, has created an instruction manual that explains how to make changes to our devices using Android. Keep in mind that if you have a Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22, Google Pixel 5, and Pixel 6, you will be able to install the aforementioned launcher.
Tutorial to Resize Your Android Device Icons
- Go to Google Play Store and download Nothing OS launcher. You can also do this in this link
- Once the launcher is installed, find the icon or folder you want to resize
- Touch and hold the item for a few seconds until a bar appears over the icon or folder
- Now press the button on the left, which has two arrows in opposite directions
- Done, item size will increase automatically
At the moment, we can only choose between normal size and increased size. The user cannot choose how much to increase the icon, since the dimensions are already preset.
What is Kids Mode on Android and how to activate it
- The first thing will be to swipe the notification bar of your Android cell phone.
- Then press Edit.
- Check out any features you don’t use often.
- Next, pull down the “Kids Mode” or “Kids” button on your mobile phone.
- Now again enter the notification bar.
- Tap “Kids Mode” or “Kids” and your cell phone will be transformed.
