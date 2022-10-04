Android | How to add music to your photo collection from your phone | technology | OS | Google Images | trick | movie | nda | nnni | sports game

Currently, to edit a video with the best photos with your friends or family, you no longer depend on a computer, web pages or advanced editing software, you will do everything from your mobile device with an operating system AndroidThe only requirement is that you have Google Photos, an app that is installed by default on all smartphones that have the above programs. Want to learn how to make a photo collage and add music to it? We’ll explain it from Depor below. Take note.

anyway Google Photos he is An application to save, organize and share your favorite photos, it also has various artificial intelligence tools, such as: face identification, option to detect identical screenshots, photo animations, etc.; However, one of the functions that users are not very familiar with is to create a video collage and add any music to it in a matter of seconds, and of course you will previously have to download a song that is stored on your smartphone.

So you can add music to the video collection from your cell phone

First, go to Google Photos is an application that is installed by default on all Android mobile phones.

is an application that is installed by default on all Android mobile phones. Now, open the app and click on the “Library” tab located at the bottom.

The next step is to click on the “Utilities” section (top right).

Scroll down to the Create section and tap Movie > Select Photos and Videos.

Choose photos from your gallery and press “Create” (above).

From here you can adjust the transition time for each image. When you’re done, tap the Music icon > “My Music” > choose the music of your choice.

The song will be attached to your photo sticker.

Finally, click “Save” to save the changes and go to the “Images” tab, from here you will download the created video.

