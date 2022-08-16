Android | How to add a video as wallpaper on your cell phone | Smart phones | technology | trick | wallpapers | nda | nnni | sports play

The operating system Android It is characterized by offering many customization options to users without having to activate Root Mode, one of these options allows you to add any video you have downloaded or stored in your mobile device gallery as wallpaper. I would like to know how to do it? We’ll explain it from Depor below. Take note.

Although it is not a native function of mobile phones AndroidYou can add videos as wallpaper with the help of third-party applications that you find through the Google Play Store, and among the best of them is “video wallpaper‘, To get it quickly, click over here Then follow the steps that we will teach you.

So you can add a video as wallpaper on ANDROID

It is important to clarify that the application is only compatible with phones with Android version 4.4 or above, and you should also know that the download size is 1.52 MB. Basically, “video wallpaperThe opportunity to set the following types of files as wallpaper: GIF, MP4, MOV.

First, from your mobile phone Android Open the app and give it all the necessary permissions for it to function normally.

A popup will appear automatically. On the top line, add a name to the background.

The next step is to click on “Choose” so that you can select a video from your gallery.

Finally, click on the “Set as wallpaper” option (bottom right).

Why you shouldn’t charge your Android CELL to 100%

According to the technology portal, andro4all In general, our mobile phone has charging cycles ranging from 0 to 100%. This is effective at first.

Likewise, it details that when there are these kinds of motions in the cycles, in addition to the accumulation of electrons, the lithium batteries of existing Android cell phones will wear out over time.

That is why they recommend that to improve your cell phone life, it is better to control your smartphone charging time well.

In the same way, the percentage that your smartphone should reach so that it lasts much longer than it should fluctuates between 20-80%.

Things you should not do to take care of your Android phone battery

Prevent your cell phone from completely dischargingAccording to the information published by the technology portal Android salad, the ideal is to keep it between 20% and 80%, why? Because over time the ion cells of the battery are forced and end up degrading, something that will affect its performance.