Android | How do you know which network has the best coverage in your area | 2G | 3G | 4G | 5G | signal | Applications | Smartphones | technology | trick | wander | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | data

Before buying a new mobile device, you should see the following characteristics: processor, operating system (Android or iOS), camera, screen, and now the last type of network it will have. Many phone companies offer equipment compatible with the 5G network, which promises greater security and a speed of 10 gigabits per second (Gbps), however, this technology is not yet available in many Latin American countries, so today we are going to teach a trick to find out the network with the largest coverage in your area.

Before we begin, we will briefly explain what a mobile network is.

What network has the largest coverage in my area

First, go to the Google Play Store Android And download the APP “Perf: WiFi speed test”, if you want to get it quickly, click here .

Now, add the number of GB in your plan, if you are a prepaid customer, enter zero and OK.

Touch the three lines icon in the upper left corner and access the “Speeds & Coverage” section.

You will automatically see the map of your country stained in different colors: blue is the area with more 2G coverage; 3G green, orange 4G LTE; and purple 5g.

Click the compass to go directly to your home, workplace or wherever you are in real time.

Ready, so you will know which network is best for you, remember that mobile phone with 5G technology will not be useful at the moment if this technology has not reached your country yet. In addition, at the bottom of the map you can change the type of telephone operator with which you have contracted the service.

How to change the network type on my Android phone

Open “Settings” or “Configurations” of your cell phone Android you can locate it with a gear wheel icon.

you can locate it with a gear wheel icon. Click on “Internet Connection” > “Mobile Networks” sections.

Search for “Preferred Network Type”.

If your smartphone is compatible with 5G, it will most likely show “5G/4G/3G”, choose the phone that has the best coverage in your point with the previous trick.

