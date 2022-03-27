Android | Guide to know the current status of your Samsung smartphone | Applications | Smart phones | technology | trick | wander | Mobile phones | maintenance | battery | nda | nnni | sports game

All smartphones made by Samsung have an operating system A AndroidHowever, although they are reliable and recognized brands with positive reviews from users, some copies may come with some defects or errors, especially used equipment, those that were previously owned by a person; So this time we will teach you how to find out the complete diagnosis of your Samsung smartphone before you dare to buy or sell one.

It is important to clarify that only a small group of mobile phones Samsung They have a “Battery and Device Care” option within the settings, among which are the equipment of the A and S line and the Galaxy Note, which are in the middle and high range of the aforementioned South Korean company.

What is the diagnosis of my Samsung smartphone

First, go to “Settings” or “Settings” of your smartphone Samsung You’ll find it accompanied by a cogwheel or gear icon.

You’ll find it accompanied by a cogwheel or gear icon. Now, click on the “Battery and device care” section, a new window will open.

Scroll down until you find the “Diagnostics” option, tap on it.

You will have a total of 23 tests to perform to check if your phone is in good condition.

Click each icon below and wait Android Perform the verification process. For example, if you choose the “Battery Status” button, you may get “Battery is working properly”, that means there are no problems, otherwise you will see “Intervention Required”.

Ready, that’s it, run the 23 tests and if any of them fail, its icon will appear orange, however, the same team will provide you with a solution to fix it right away. It should be noted that if the error is internal, then nothing can be done and you will have to take it to the cell phone service, for example, the flashlight may not turn on even though it is activated.

