Android | Guide to find out which app is consuming more battery power on your phone | OS | technology | Applications | Features | Tools | care | nda | nnni | sports game

Operating system mobile devices Android, they contain batteries with a capacity of 5,000 mAh (mAh) or higher that are made to last between 8 to 10 hours of continuous and uninterrupted use, but there are some applications that compromise their autonomy and are able to drain the battery power. your smartphone within minutes. This time from Depor we are going to explain how to discover those apps that make you connect your cell phone at all times.

As he remembers, the apps you opened and didn’t close properly on your phone Android-Continue working in the background, what does that mean? Although it is not used, it still consumes a large number of resources, such as: RAM, processor and battery. True, there are some applications that need to be kept open, however, there is another group that the only thing they do is consume the power of the device.

So you can find out which app is the one that drains your mobile battery the fastest

First, enter “Settings” or “Settings” of your Android phone.

Now, find the section that says “Battery and Device Care” and click on it.

Scroll down and select the section labeled “Battery”.

Here you will see the following description: Apps with high battery usage or frequent crashes And below is the application that consumes the most battery power of your cell phone.

What you can do to fix the power issues is to click the "Deep Sleep"> button and accept the action in the popup.

This function will make this app not drain your battery when it is in the background.

Why do modern phones no longer have removable batteries

waterproof : Suddenly this is one of the main reasons why today’s phones don’t have a removable battery or back cover, so the risk of liquid getting into your device’s most important electronic components is less, because one of the most water-sensitive components is the battery.

: Suddenly this is one of the main reasons why today’s phones don’t have a removable battery or back cover, so the risk of liquid getting into your device’s most important electronic components is less, because one of the most water-sensitive components is the battery. Location and security : Some cell phones have a function so that criminals don’t turn off your computer when you are a victim of theft, the only way to do that, if they don’t know the password or unlock pattern, is to remove the battery, something very hard to do when they escape from attack area. This way you will have time to locate or track your cell phone.

: Some cell phones have a function so that criminals don’t turn off your computer when you are a victim of theft, the only way to do that, if they don’t know the password or unlock pattern, is to remove the battery, something very hard to do when they escape from attack area. This way you will have time to locate or track your cell phone. Unsupported battery : All batteries have a useful life, which is approximately 300 to 500 charge cycles, which means that if you charge your cell phone from 0% to 100% more than 300 times, it is possible that the battery no longer works or you ran out of power at once. When this happens, users decide to buy an aftermarket battery to save money and continue to use their mobile phone, which is very harmful to the phone.

: All batteries have a useful life, which is approximately 300 to 500 charge cycles, which means that if you charge your cell phone from 0% to 100% more than 300 times, it is possible that the battery no longer works or you ran out of power at once. When this happens, users decide to buy an aftermarket battery to save money and continue to use their mobile phone, which is very harmful to the phone. Thinner phones: Devices with a removable battery have been an obstacle for manufacturers to develop a slimmer device.

