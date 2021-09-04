Android, great news for gamers: the new feature is amazing

Soon players who own an Android device will also be able to take advantage of other platforms to play their favorite titles.

Especially in recent years portable games It has undergone acceleration with very few precedents. Among the new software houses, smartphones with increasingly advanced specifications and users interested in the respective sector, further growth is expected. Starting in the next few years.

He knows her well google browser, who is also focusing on this with Android operating system. In fact, it will soon be possible to take advantage of a very interesting feature that will allow you to take advantage of your favorite titles also on other devices. All thanks for launching Windows 11, which will bring with it a very interesting novelty.

Android and Windows 11, Collaboration That Attracts Users

the following August 5 officially Windows 11, Microsoft’s new operating system. Several news have already been announced, while others are seeing the light of day in the coming weeks. Among these, there will be the possibility to play Android games Even on PC and Xbox. We are talking in particular about the so-called Windows Subsystem for Android, a certain program that will allow you to make distributions of the Google operating system and at the same time install native applications. In this way, mobile video games can also become a reality Desktop, laptop, and Xbox console.

At the moment, not much is known about it, considering that Microsoft has decided not to leak any information. On the Windows Store Everything has already turned out, but there is only one Black window with no content. The only description reads: “Microsoft Confidential”. So we’ll have to wait a little longer before all of this becomes a reality. But what requirements will they serve? We’re talking about building 22,000 to use the new system that’s working On ARM64 and x64 processors. Also, they are required at least 8 GB of RAM.