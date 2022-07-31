Android and iPhone: Learn the trick to remove virus-containing apps | Malware | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

If you have several Applications that you have downloaded to your Android phone or on Iphone And you notice that something strange is happening to your mobile device, it may have a virus.

Whether to access your accounts social networksOr fill your smartphone with ads or subscribe to premium pages, the truth is that it can harm your information and data.

In case this issue happens to you, we show you some tricks that you can apply in Mobile Immediately.

How to remove viruses on Android

One of the options you can try is Clear the cache on your phone and delete any information in downloads.

on your smartphone with Android Log in to Settings .

Log in to . then go to Apps and notifications .

. Select now Storage and cache .

. Once you’re done, you’ll give it to the cleaning and that’s it.

In this way, you can get rid of any trace of malware that is inside your cell phone.

How to remove viruses from iPhone

If for any reason you notice that there is a file Malware on your iPhoneYou can clear your history and any browsing data to make sure this virus is removed. Take note.

First, open the section Settings .

. In moments, scroll to the bottom area and tap the option Safari .

. Then press Clear history and location data .

. Finally, repeat this in whatever browser you’ve used recently.

How to hide your call number forever on iPhone

On your smartphone, go to the section Settings .

. Then select the phone button and choose Show me the caller number .

. In this part, you will see that there is an active slider, what you have to do is to press it to the left until it is disabled.

In just a few steps, you can now call any contact without showing your number. Also, it should be noted that this method does not work when you want to communicate through The WhatsApp also cable.