Android | 4 numbers to call to find out if you have been hacked | Smart phones | Mobile phones | trick | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

Do you use your cell phone For everyone? Some people use it as if it were a computer. There you can chat, call, read a book and even check your email so you don’t miss a thing. However, there are some details you should know about smart phone To know 100% whether you have already been hacked or not.

As you know, when we download third-party software, we install not only the application, but also various components that can harm us Mobile and even stealing personal information or contact numbers that we have registered. How do I know? Here we tell you.

4 numbers you should call on your Android phone to know if your phone has been hacked

## 002 # : In the event that your mobile phone is hacked, through this code you will be able to redirect incoming calls from attackers.

: In the event that your mobile phone is hacked, through this code you will be able to redirect incoming calls from attackers. *#62#: With this code, you can access the entire list of calls that have been forwarded and thus not entered your device. There you can decide if you really want to continue the process or disable it.

Some codes allow you to block certain calls from hackers. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

*#Twenty one# : By dialing this code on your cell phone, you will be able to know if data, calls and messages are transferred.

: By dialing this code on your cell phone, you will be able to know if data, calls and messages are transferred. *#06#: Here you can access your IMEI code. Hackers often tend to modify this section. Try to compare it to the number on the box to avoid inconveniences.

These icons were provided by ideal .

WHAT IS READING MODE ON YOUR ANDROID CELL