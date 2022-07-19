Andonovsky asserts that the United States has made a way to get used to winning

Monterrey (Mexico), July 19. USA Women’s Football coach Vlatko Andonovsky said his team has made a path that they’ve made winning a habit they love.

“For us, the path is to win. We have set this path where we love to win and hate to lose. I am happy with the improvement we have shown in this tournament. We are going in the right direction,” the coach said.

The United States defeated Canada 1-0 in the final of the Concacaf W Championship held in Monterrey, northern Mexico.

In this competition, the United States won one of four tickets distributed for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023 and the title won the right to participate in the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

In the first half of the match, Andonovsky’s team did not take advantage of the opportunity because their attackers were unsuccessful. In the second half, the American team scored through Alex Morgan from a penalty kick.

Andonovsky shared his happiness by qualifying for the 2023 World Cup, where they will seek to lift their fifth cup.

“We’ll be here for a long time, maybe long enough to compete to win more World Cups, and we’re used to that,” he repeated.

The USA team ranks first in the FIFA rankings. In Australia and New Zealand 2023, he will participate for the ninth time in the World Cup.

It is the team that has achieved the most number of World Cups in its fronts; He won in China in 1991, in the 1999 World Cup, Canada 2015 and France 2019.

The strategist even took the time to joke about his ticket to Paris 2023.

“I was reminded a minute ago, I completely forgot that we qualified for the Olympics.”

At the Olympic Games, since Atlanta 1996, the version in which women’s football was included, the US team has won four gold, one silver and one bronze in six participations.

On their way to the W Championship title, the US team was victorious in all of its five matches; They beat Haiti 3-0, Jamaica 5-0 and Mexico 1-0 in the first stage. In the semi-finals they defeated Costa Rica 3-0. In the final, they beat Canada 1-0

