And they will apply a fourth dose of an anti-vaccine in Australia, in the face of winter

The Australian government On Friday, she announced that she would vaccinate Fourth dose Vaccine against COVID-19 To the most vulnerable people who wish, given the southern winter, which begins in June, and to prevent the impact of new buds from this coronavirus.

The decision to make the fourth dose of the vaccine available to people at risk of infection dangerous diseases Responds to recommendations of the government agency responsible for technical advice on vaccination (ATAGIan English abbreviation), according to a statement from Ministry of Health.

The fourth dose, which can be taken with the flu shot starting April 4, must be vaccinated at least four months after receiving the vaccine. The third booster doseAccording to the Australian Minister of Health, Greg Huntit’s a statement.

measure affects Indigenous Australians Over 50 years of age and people who live in nursing homes or receive care at home.

With 95% of the population over 16 with two doses of Covid-19, Australia on Friday reported more than 45,500 new infections and about twenty deceasedaccording to preliminary data has accumulated more than 4.1 million infectionswhich includes 5,844 deaths since the start of pandemic.

With information from EFE