And they warn of the possibility of volcanic ash falling in the Amazon region of Ecuador

This content was published on Oct 31, 2022 – 13:31

QUITO, Oct 31 (EFE) – The Geophysical Institute of the National Polytechnic School of Ecuador on Monday warned of a possible fall of volcanic ash coming from the Sangay volcano in the Amazonian province of Morona Santiago.

From 23:30 local time on Sunday (04:30 GMT this Monday) an ash cloud was seen by satellite imagery as far as 1.4 kilometers above the crater, and moving toward the east, according to the institute.

“As a result, there is a possibility of light to medium ash falling in the province of Morona Santiago,” he warned.

He pointed out that this phenomenon was continuing during the current eruption period, which began in May 2019.

El Sangay, which has a height of 5230 meters and is located in the Amazonian province of Morona Santiago, is part of the fifty volcanoes possessed by Ecuador, most of which are located in the so-called “Volcano Street”, in the Andean region. EFE

