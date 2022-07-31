And they confirm that the remnants of the Chinese Long March 5B missile fell in the Indian Ocean | technology

On Saturday afternoon, the remains of the Chinese Long March 5B missile, launched on July 24, ended up falling into the Indian Ocean. From the aerospace division of the Center for Technological and Industrial Development (CDTI), the safest thing is that the remains have disintegrated.

The remains of the Chinese Long March 5B rocket landed at 4:50 pm this Saturday in the Indian Ocean after taking off on July 24 from Hainan Island, with the aim of transporting a module to the Chinese orbital space station. “Tianjong”.

As I mentioned to EFE Jorge Lomba, head of the aerospace department at the Spanish Center for Technological and Industrial Development (CDTI), this Chinese missile affected the Indian Ocean After uncontrolled return to the atmospherewhere Probably “break up”.

This was stated by Lumba who warned that in the United States and Europe this type of re-entry into the atmosphere of missiles takes place in a “controlled” way, so it is known, in the absence of their disintegration, where it is located.

The Long March 5B, with The mass is estimated to be about 20 tonswas traveling uncontrollably at a speed of 28,000 kilometers per hour.

This is not the first time that the international community has seen a Chinese ship.

In May last year, it was the Long March 5B missile that alerted monitoring services around the world. It ended up being almost completely disintegrated. and debris falling into the Indian Ocean, and did not cause any damage.

Three years earlier, in April 2018, the Tiangong 1 orbital laboratory, which has been deserted since 2016 and has been roaming uncontrollably in space, was also observed. It re-entered Earth’s atmosphere over the South Pacific Ocean, also without causing damage.