Anaras: Music accompanies Berkner’s “Art in Space”

On the next three Fridays there will be music in the evening at the Anaras nursing home among the artworks.

The exhibition “Art in Space” by Jos Berkner presents the incomparable works of the well-known artist in the wonderful setting of this carefully restored historic nursing home in Anares. On the next three Friday evenings, this show is not only worth watching, but also worth listening! The show is open until 10 pm these days and is accompanied by musical performances from 9 pm. Local performers perform “music in space” amidst Berkner’s sculptures. All-round cultural fun! Here is the program:

Friday 23 September, 6.30 pm – 9 pm

Gabriel Forcher (g) and Hans Ladenig (g), special guest: Jack Reynolds (voc)

Friday 30 September, 6:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Duo Saitensprung – Werner Obermoser (guitar, zither) and Edith Gomig (ukulele)

Friday 7 October, 6.30 pm – 9 pm

EarCatcher – Maria Magdalena Macher (voc) and Alexander Bodner (page)

“Times of Art in Space” exhibition – Joss Berkner:

Thursday: 10 AM – 1 PM

Friday: 6 pm – 10 pm

Saturday, Sunday 10 am – 5 pm

The exhibition continues until Sunday 9 October 2022