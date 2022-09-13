Anaras: Joss Berkner presents “Art in Space”

Anras nursing home wants to be a government building, but also a meeting place. A place where people meet, gather and exchange ideas. An exhibition by East Tyrolean artist Jos Berkner provides an opportunity to do just that. For the inauguration of the renovated building, the exhibition “Art in Space” will be available for free starting next Friday, September 16th. Pirkner opened the show last weekend in the presence of friends.

From left: Mayor Johan Waldauf (President of the Pfleghaus Association), and artists Jos Pirkner and Andreas Kraler (Managing Director of HELLA).

Through his architectural works, the artist has garnered great interest and recognition beyond national borders. The nursing home association’s claim also fits this: “We want to achieve supranational significance.” The first gallery in the Sunny Society is decorated with 72 Berkner’s works – including sculptures, photographs, drawings, and architectural paintings.

The works on display were created between 1948 and 2022. It cannot be assumed that there are enough materials. “What I do sells,” Berkner jokes. “The works that can be seen here show topics that are important to me. They are created among the big orders,” explains the foreman. Hila is the sponsor of the show. The show is open until October 9th on Thursdays from 10am to 1pm, Fridays from 6pm to 10pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 6pm.