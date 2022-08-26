Analysis (Part III) of Eurobasket: Czech Republic, Finland, Bosnia, Israel, Belgium, Georgia and Montenegro, seven teams that did not receive medals but could separate the favorite

The fact that the International Basketball Federation has increased from 16 participants to 24, the number of countries participating in the Eurobasket leads to an increase in the number of weak teams, from Hungary to Great Britain, from Estonia to the Netherlands via Bulgaria. But it also helps highlight countries with a long tradition in the sport, such as Israel and the Czech Republic, others who were born a few years ago, such as Georgia and Montenegro, and some countries that are experiencing a basketball boom, such as Finland, where basketball has occupied an important place in the world. A multi-sports society where athletics, ice hockey, skiing and soccer were dominant.

These five teams will be in the upcoming Eurobasket, which begins on September 1. We also want to mention Bosnia and Herzegovina, another small country that always generates interesting players, used by the former Yugoslavia and now competing for its flag with great passion. And to Belgium, which does not have any stars of the caliber of others but has an interesting group of players in different positions and an affordable group to think about passing the first stage.

There are seven teams that don’t aspire to a medal, but almost all of them will be in the Round of 16 and some can surprise others who are more powerful. A priori, the Finnish, Israeli and Czech teams seem to be the strongest and most balanced, but last week they suddenly found themselves suffering a serious setback. A severe ankle sprain of ‘Satoransky’ casts doubt on his involvement.

Barcelona’s new base along with other Barcelona signings, Vesely, are the two mainstays for the Czech Republic. But there is also Jelinek, a tough shooter, now at UCAM Murcia, and Balvin, a center also known in Spain for his time with various teams, as well as players with long careers like Patrik Auda and young Vit Krejci, who also trained in Spanish basketball.

Finland has good outside players such as Salin and Koponen, who are known in Spain, a good scorer in the NBA such as strong striker Markannen, striker Manresa Valtonen, midfielder Alexander Madsen, who played a few years ago in Gran Canaria, and base goalkeeper Edon Maxhuni, who He got an offer from Estudiantes this summer, or veteran striker Shaun Huff, who has had a long career with various Italian and German teams.

Bosnia has a very interesting squad but the handicap is being in the most difficult group so far in the Eurobasket. It is framed with Slovenia, Lithuania, France and Germany as well as Hungary. Initially, the Germans and Bosnians will compete for a place in the Round of 16. Whoever passes them will be shown on that tour perhaps with Spain.

The Bosnian team has new Real Madrid player Musa and a good position in the NBA as Nurkic as leaders. Nationalized point guard John Roberson is another key player and Sulimanovic, now at Bilbao Basketball, ensures defense, action and intensity are close to the edge. Alibegovic, last season’s Cup and European Cup champion with Virtus Bologna, and players from Budoknost, Lazic and Edin Atic should be on the final list.

Georgia has a strong paint duo, Shengelia and Shermadini, and they have in nationalized McFadden, of UCAM Murcia, another important player in their offensive schemes. But their main guards and the rest of the ocean players are not at a high level.

Montenegro has good bases with Petar Popovic, of Podoknost, nationalist Jona Radebo, new Valencia Basket player, and Nikola Ivanovic, of Red Star. In painting, also Taronia Dobljevich, Radovich, of Occam Murcia and Radonec, of Casademont Zaragoza. Their problem is that they have spent years with good quality teams and fail in tournaments and rankings, in fact they are in Eurobasket to replace the excluded Russia.

Israel has young striker Avdega, of the Washington Wizards, as an offensive reference. But they also have many players with a long history in different Euroleague teams such as Sorkin, DiBartolomeo, Tamir Blatt, Zoosman or Guy Pnini. Likewise, with striker Ravi Minko, signed this summer via Maccabi, and with base guard Jan Madar, then 21, he had just had a good season at Partizan.

Belgium offers several players also known to have passed through ACB: Ismael Bakou, Frenz Blijenberg, Pierre-Antoine Gillet, Manu Lecomte, Quentin Ceron, Jonathan Tabo, Maxime de Zieu, Kevin Tomba, Retin Obasuhan, signed by Asvel Villeurbanne … Long alternately, Players in all positions and a good squad aspire to fight to be in the Round of 16.

The feeling that remains is that the different potentials of each group in the first stage will largely determine where these seven teams can end up. Spain and Turkey A-ranked scholarships like Georgia, Montenegro and Belgium have to fight for the other two places because Bulgaria doesn’t count.

In B it is said that Bosnia has difficulty. In C are Greece, Croatia and Italy, which must pass, and the other place would be Great Britain, Ukraine or Estonia. And in (D) we have Serbia as the clear best candidate and Israel, Finland and the Czech Republic. Poland has lost a lot of potential compared to previous years and the Netherlands doesn’t have the ability to fight for pre-ranking either.

Given that Groups C and D intersect, we will have a pick registered here in the quarter-finals most likely, while the two teams that pass in Group A, will have an interesting draw against the forces of Group B.