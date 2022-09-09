Analysis of Australia in the 2022 Davis Cup

Australia will go into this confrontation without Nick Kyrgios, but they have the players to be able to achieve more than just getting out of the group stage.

List of all players

Australia appeared in Group C of the Davis Cup, which is based in the German city of Hamburg. Germany is the host country in this group as well, Who suggested the possibility of seeing Kyrgios-Zverev in the group stage of the top team competition. However, the Australian No. 1 player decided to withdraw due to his erosion in the US Open and given a good end to the season that would give him options to qualify for the Turin Masters. The Australian team consists of Alex de Minaur, Thanasy Kokinakis, Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell.

Australia Davis Cup

Alex de Minor

In Kyrgios’ absence, Australia was entrusted to Alex de Miñaur as the Australian team’s first swordsman. 23 years He has enough experience to captain an Australian ship that you need more than ever.. His Atalanta title reaffirms the good moment for the always-rival Minor who will seek to establish himself as the leader of his country on German soil.

Thansi Kokinakis

Who would have told Kokinakis a little over a year ago that he would be back in the top 100. The Australian is a quality player in his racket and has brutal offensive tennis, But his irregularity plays tricks on him. A good start to the year with a title listed in Adelaide wasn’t going on through the rest of the year, but with his aggressive tennis and powerful serving, he’s a player to be reckoned with on inspiration.

Matthew Abdin

Another player referring to the Australia bandwagon is Matthew Ebden. The veteran Australian tennis player was gradually leaving singles To build a highly successful dual career with Purcell as his partner. His good service and good hand in the net will make the 34-year-old tennis player a guarantee of success in the team’s style.

Max Purcell

The 24-year-old arrives here at the height of his sports career. His performance in singles is not bad at all, which is why we must add his good work in doubles style with Ebden It allowed them to reach the Australian Open final and win Wimbledon. The relationship between Ebden and Purcell is complete, and Hewitt will seek to make the most of the duo that works like magic in a pairs setting.