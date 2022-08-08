An unusual celebration with a double party for the newborn goes viral: the topic celebrates his two wives | Community

It is related to a polygamous relationship that resulted in two pregnancies at the same time. As a result, the baby shower was held together.

An unusual situation spread last weekend, as it was reported in Guatemala about the double celebration Shower, But it wasn’t about the birth of twins or twins, it was about the birth of twins polygamy This is because his two wives were expecting children.

The video was posted on Facebook and the hero is Jesus Castaneda. Although polygamy is not accepted in this country, he claims to be a believer in polygamy.

He told the local media because of the above vanguardthe three have an agreement to live in a concubine in the same house and with all their children.

Likewise, he emphasized that it was respected by the families of the three who attended the ceremony that took place.

Baby shower and polyamory

Jesus said that a few years ago he started a relationship with a woman named Nancy Who, months later, was sentenced to prison for theft.

At that time he met Paula, With whom he started another affair. However, their previous relationship did not end.

“We’ve been pregnant twice, and it wasn’t planned, Nancy is eight months old and Paula is five months old, so we decided to do something nice, right, something that will be recorded,” he said.

Besides his posts, the subject usually shares his polygamy experiences through TikTok, receiving all kinds of criticism.

“Everyone lives as they want, and there are others who hid the other and still live with at least two. They were not deceived.”

For their part, the two women confirmed that their relationship is positive, adding that they hope their children will be as well “Best brothers”.