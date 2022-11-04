An uncontrolled Chinese missile shuts down Spanish airports: it fell in the Pacific Ocean | international

The administration confirmed on social networks that the remnants of the rocket that transported the Mengtian Laboratory of the Chinese Space Station and that fell to Earth in an uncontrolled manner, finally impacted the Pacific Ocean at 10:01 UTC (7:01 Chilean time). American defense.

Official sources said that the uncontrolled entry of a Chinese missile into the atmosphere caused the closure of several Spanish airports for at least an hour on Friday.

Takeoff and landing were suspended between 08:38 and 09:38 local time (04:38 and 05:38 in Chile) in the regions of Aragon, the Balearic Islands, Catalonia and Navarra in northern and eastern Spain, which affected important airports in the country such as Barcelona and Palma airports.

Sources from the Director of Air Traffic in Spain, the state entity inernoted that the outage will cause delays throughout the day, although it is still too early to speculate on how the situation will develop.

It is the remains of the rocket that transported the Mengtian Laboratory to the Chinese space station, which was launched on October 31.

Daytime delay

The decision to suspend flights was made by the Department of Homeland Security after various global air safety agencies monitored the trajectory of the 23-ton, about 30-meter missile, which was on its way to uncontrolled entry into the atmosphere.

The Space Control Operations Center of the Air and Space Army in Spain monitors the remnants of the Chinese CZ-5B bomber, which was scheduled to orbit its last before re-entering the atmosphere to cross the Iberian Peninsula between 09:00:50 and 10:05 local time ( 04:50 and 05:05 GMT).

Eurocontrol has reported the uncontrolled re-entry of the Chinese missile into the atmosphere, imposing airspace restrictions that could affect traffic, in the form of ground delays and flight path deviations, according to air traffic controllers on Twitter.