The solar system seems to have regular visitors from the outside. Not only are larger pieces like the cigar-shaped Oumuamua or the large 500m 2I/Borisov likely to be of interstellar origin. “Aliens” smaller than the great void between the stars seem to come over and over again – and every now and then one of them falls to Earth. In the past, researchers were already able to identify such a meteorite without a doubt as a newcomer. A team from Harvard University in Cambridge near Boston is now Confirmation of the existence of a meteorite between two stars I passed.