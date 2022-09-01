An exciting day off in the footsteps of the Romans

An exciting holiday in the footsteps of the Romans – it’s possible in Gmund

From the first to the third century after the birth of Christ, the auxiliary forces of the “Roman Empire” were present in Germania – and therefore also in Remstal and on Ostalb – as an “occupying power”. Remnants of their buildings and culture survive to this day.

Wednesday 31 August 2022

Long before the Staufer became the dominant power in the Gmünd region in the Middle Ages, Remstal was already the scene of a massive military presence. This status was not granted (this status was granted only to Roman citizens), but soldiers recruited as auxiliary forces from other occupied parts of the empire were stationed in larger or smaller forts to guard the Limes as the empire’s northern frontier. One was where Bucher Reservoir is today and where there is a big working day in September.

On September 1, read in the Rems- Zeitung what to see in Remstal and in Ostalb from antiquity and why you can spend an exciting holiday or a day off with it! Rems- Zeitung also has the book “Die Römer im Remstal” written by editor Heino Schütte in a very entertaining way.

