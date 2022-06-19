An American lawmaker said that the January 6 hearing will implicate former President Trump in an election conspiracy

Written by Sarah N. Lynch

A US House of Representatives committee investigating the January 2021 attack on Capitol Hill will provide evidence of former President Donald Trump’s involvement in a failed attempt to submit fraudulent voter lists to annul the 2020 election, a key lawmaker said Sunday.

“We will show evidence of the president’s involvement in this plan,” Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff, a member of the House Select Committee, said on CNN’s State of the Union.

“We will also show evidence again of what came to his attorney’s thinking about this scheme, and show the brave representatives of state who stood up and said they would not accept this plan to call legislatures into session or reject the findings of Joe Biden,” he said.

Schiff’s comments came as the Democratic-led committee prepares for its fourth public hearing on Tuesday on its analysis of the January 6, 2021 attack and Trump’s role in trying to prevent Congress from certifying a Biden election win.

Evidence against Trump may be crucial to an ongoing criminal investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) into the alleged bogus election plot.

In an interview with CNN earlier this year, Assistant Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed that the department had received referrals of fake alternative voter lists that had been sent to the National Archives and said prosecutors were reviewing them.

In March, the nonprofit US Monitoring Group published copies of fake electoral rolls https://www.americanoversight.org/american-oversight-obtains-seven-phony-certificates-of-pro-trump-electors, which were compiled by groups of Trump supporters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Since then, the Department of Justice has set up a grand jury to call witnesses and documents as part of the analysis, several media outlets have reported.

Last week, the Department of Justice renewed its demand that the House Select Committee turn over witness interview transcripts, saying in a letter that these transcripts could be relevant to ongoing criminal investigations and trials.

The letter said the commission’s failure to extradite them “complicates the Department’s ability to investigate and prosecute those involved in criminal conduct.”

Asked about the letter on Sunday, Schiff said the two separate branches of government are not allowed to “review” each other’s files.

But he added that “when the Department of Justice requests specific things … we work with them and we will work with them here.” (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing in Spanish by Manuel Farias)